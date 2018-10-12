India wins the seat to UNHRC with highest votes

India has won the seat to Human Rights Council at United Nations (UNHRC) with the highest votes among all candidates. Speaking on India's win in the UN, Indian Ambassador to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin assured that with the win, India will continue to promote and protect human rights globally. He said, "We're grateful to the many friends that we've across the globe who came out and voted in such large numbers to ensure that India got the highest number of votes among all the 18 candidates. We would like to assure them that India will continue its balance and moderate approach towards the promotion and protection of human rights globally."