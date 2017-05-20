India wins gold in Archery World Cup 2017: What is compound archery? [VIDEO]

The last 12 hours or so have been quite significant for Indian sports. First, the India U17 football team recorded a historic win over Italy U17 side, and now, a gold medal has been bagged by the Indian men's compound archery team at the Archery World Cup 2017 in Shanghai.

India recorded a 226-221 victory over Colombia in their gold medal match on Saturday, May 20.

Archery world cup stage 1



Compound Team Gold Medalist



Team India



Abhishek Verma

Amanjeet Singh

Chinna Raju srither



Well Done



















— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) May 20, 2017

Chinna Raju Srither, Amanjeet Singh and Abhishek Verma were the three achievers for India.

The Indian men's compound archery team's journey towards the gold

Final India 226 - 221 Colombia Semi final India 232 - 230 USA Quarter final India 232 - 230 Iran First round India 226 - 225 Vietnam

So, what exactly is compound archery?

Heartbreak for the recurve archers

Rio 2016 Olympics participants Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari made exits from their respective recurve teams.

While the men's recurve archer team lost 0-3 to Japan in the quarterfinals, the women's recurve archers had a shocking first round exit after being beaten 2-6 by USA.