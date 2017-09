India win toss, to bat first

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India remained unchanged from the first match, which they won by by 26 runs via Duckworth Lewis (D/L) method while Australia made two changes with Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar replacing Adam Zampa and James Faulkner.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia : David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile

--IANS

dm/sam/vm