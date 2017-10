India win toss, to bat

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first of three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

India have included batsman Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. The visitors will bank on experienced pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

--IANS

sam/mr