Sydney, Jan 7 (IANS) India scripted history on Monday after winning their first-ever Test series in Australia as the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here concluded in a draw.

After coming out victorious in Adelaide and Melbourne, the Virat Kohli-led visiting team clinched the four-Test series 2-1.

The fifth day of the final Test was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain since morning.

