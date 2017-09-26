India win five more medals at Asian Indoor Games

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], Sept 26 (ANI): India added another gold, a silver and three bronze medals to their tally on the tenth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan here last evening.

India clinched the gold through cueist Sourav Kothari, who defeated Praprut Chaithanasakun of Thailand 3-1, in the finals of the men's English billiards singles event.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles tennis pair of Vishnu Vardhan and Prarthana Thombare settled for a silver medal after going down against Thai pair of Nuttanon Kadchapanan and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 in the summit showdown.

Indian wrestlers Sandeep Tomar (61kg) and Deepak (86kg) bagged bronze medals in men's freestyle event while Pooja Dhanda won the same in 58kg category of the women's freestyle medal.

With just two days left in the Games, India are currently place at the 12th spot with seven gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.

More than 200 athletes in 15 sports disciplines are representing India in the Games, which is considered as the second biggest multi-sporting event of the continent after the Asian Games. (ANI)