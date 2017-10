Perth, Oct 3 (IANS) India 'A' registered their first win of the Womens Australian Hockey League (AHL) campaign as they beat Tasmania 1-0 in their last Pool B encounter here on Tuesday.

Sangita Kumari (19th minute) scored the only goal of the match as she gave India a well deserved three points.

The team will now play classification matches as they finished fourth in Pool B with three points.

--IANS

pur/bg