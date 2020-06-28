‘India Will Win Both Battles’: Shah on COVID & Indo-China Tensions

On 28 June, in an interview with news wire agency ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on a diverse range of issues ranging from the COVID situation in Delhi to the rising tensions along the India-China border. While accusing the Congress party of “shallow-minded politics” Shah said that this is not the “appropriate time” to comment on the situation along the LAC.

‘Time For Congress & Rahul Gandhi To Self-Introspect’

The home minister accused Rahul Gandhi of playing into China and Pakistan’s hand by indulging in anti-India propaganda. Specifically talking about the hashtag ‘Surender Modi’ used by Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on the India-China border conflict, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi should introspect that his hashtag is being encouraged by China and Pakistan.

Also Read: COVID-19/70: How a Lethal Virus is Resurrecting a Control Economy

"“Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda, but it does pain when a former president of such a big political party indulges in shallow politics. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and the Congress party that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China.”" - Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI. On Presence of Chinese Troops on Indian Soil

When asked if at present there were Chinese Troops on Indian soil, the home minister told ANI editor Smita Prakash, that this is not the appropriate time to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He further added that “briefings were going on and if the need arose, he will answer.”

Also Read: India Gave Befitting Reply to Those Eyeing Our Territory: PM Modi

‘Didn’t Do Any Politics During COVID’

While reiterating that he didn’t do any politics during the coronavirus pandemic Shah said that measures taken by the Delhi government and the central government were highlighted to “ease the panic” that could’ve resulted from the rise in coronavirus cases on the national capital.

"“There is coordination. Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making.”" - Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI.

While responding to Manish Sisodia’s statement that Delhi will have 5.5 Lakh coronavirus cases by the end of July, Amit Shah said, “soon after the statement a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken. This, after Prime Minister Modi asked the Home Ministry to help the Delhi government.”

He further added that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles – the fight against COVID-19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: China Wants Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal, Bhutan, Nepal: Tibet Leader

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.