India welcomes 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan; hopes it will be extended further

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) India on Sunday welcomed the announcement of a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan by the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of Eid, and hoped that it will be extended further to pave the way for durable peace and stability in the country.

The Taliban and Ghani on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire ahead of Eid.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for enduring peace, security, sovereignty and prosperity.

'India welcomes the understanding reached for a ceasefire in Afghanistan for three days during the Eid,' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

'We hope that this ceasefire would extend further and become permanent to address the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and pave the way for durable peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan,' it said in a statement.

India has been keenly watching the evolving political situation after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any 'ungoverned spaces' where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

There have been global concerns over Pakistan's support to Taliban and other terror groups operating in Afghanistan.

Days before inking of the peace deal between the US and Taliban, India conveyed to the Trump administration that pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil must be kept up. PTI MPB NSD