India wants to collaborate with Russia to modernize defence platforms: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow stated that India is ready to collaborate with Russia to modernize defence platforms by advanced and emerging technology. Defence Minister in a joint statement said, "India is ready to explore opportunities and co-production of high-end defence equipment with Russia. We want collaboration with you to modernise our defence platforms by advanced and emerging technology." "Govt of India is encouraging Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to partner with Indian entities making use of the initiative. We call for industrial cooperation for co-production with Russian companies of new platforms and equipment," he added.