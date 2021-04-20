India to Waive Customs Duty on Imported COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Says Report

New Delhi, April 20: In order to boost supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, India will waive import duty on foreign vaccines, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday quoting a source. Currently, India imposes 10 per cent customs duty on imported vaccines. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian government will waive its 10 per cent customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters.

Besides rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian government has announced vaccination for all adults from May 1. For this phase of vaccination, India will require COVID-19 vaccines in huge quantities. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Sputnik V vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations.

The Indian government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sale their vaccines in India. The official, according to the Reuters report, also said the government may allow private companies to import approved COVID-19 vaccines. Private companies are likely to get permission to set pricing for sale in open market, he added. At present, the government regulates the sale and purchase of all COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Delhi Lockdown Details: Shutdown in National Capital Till 5 AM on April 26 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Check What Will Remain Open And Shut.

India is witnessing a record increase in fresh COVID-19 cases and fatalities for days. Patients are struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen and key medicines as healthcare facilities are overburdened. Currently, there are 19,29,329 active COVID-19 cases in the country. As many as 12,71,29,113 people have been vaccinated so far.