India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Play Snooker as Team India Enjoys Off Day, See Pics

New Delhi: India Cricket team, who arrived in Kanpur on Thursday, took a day rest ahead of their third and final ODI against New Zealand, to be played at Green Park stadium in Kanpur on October 29th. India’s players were seen taking advantage of the day-off as they were enjoying snooker and other indoor games.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today posted photos of day-out featuring skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The captain of the pictures read: “Can there be a better team activity than playing different games on an off day? #TeamIndia #INDvNZ”.

Can there be a better team activity than playing different games on an off day? #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RtnnUvo50y — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2017





India levelled the series 1-1 with a six-wicket win on Wednesday in Pune, after the Kiwis won the opener in Mumbai last week. The Green Park, where third and final of the series ODI will take place, will host its first ever ODI under lights on Sunday.

Also, lesson learnt after the Pune pitch fiasco, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has beefed up security around the 22-yard strip for the match. UPCA acting secretary Yudhvir Singh said the security officials at the Green Park Stadium have been clearly instructed to not allow anyone into the venue without a valid pass.