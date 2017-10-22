India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Smashes Century in His 200th ODI Match, Surpass Ricky Ponting’s Record

Kohi went past Ricky Ponting and became the second highest centurion in ODIs with only Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him, who has 49 international hundreds.

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli, while playing his 200th ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, smashed a brilliant century against New Zealand and with his 31st ton, Kohli went past Ricky Ponting and became the second highest centurion in ODIs with only Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him, who has 49 international hundreds.

Kohli, who completed his hundred in 111 balls, also becomes first Indian to scores a century in Wankhede since Tendulkar got one in 1996 and the 28-year-old is also way ahead of his idol in the number of runs and average as Tendulkar averaged only 41.97 after his 200 ODI matches, while Kohli averaged 55.14 after his 199 matches.

Kohli also becomes the second player to score a century in his 2ooth ODI. South African star AB de Villiers is the first cricketer to achieve the milestone.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain also became the 13th Indian cricketer and 72nd overall to play 200 ODI matches. The list is headed by the master blaster Tendulkar, who retired after playing a record 463 ODIs.

Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311), MS Dhoni (306), Yuvraj Singh (304), Anil Kumble (271), Virender Sehwag (251), Harbhajan Singh (236), Javagal Srinath (229), Kapil Dev (225), Suresh Raina (223), Zaheer Khan (200 — 194 for India, 6 for Asia XI) are the other Indians who have played 200 or more ODIs.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. He came into the crease when Shikhar Dhawan, on his comeback match, perished for only 9 in the fourth over itself. The skipper looked a bit rusty initially and was even dropped on 29 by Mitchell Santer at the covers. However, he made the full use of the second life and smashed 121 off 125 balls before heading back to the pavilion after getting caught in the last over of the innings.