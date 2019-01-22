India vs New Zealand: Team India practices ahead of ODI series

The Indian cricket team practiced ahead of their One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand in Napier. Virat Kohli and his men will take on the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in 5 one-day internationals and 3 T-20 internationals in 19-day tour that will see the team play 8 matches. The players were seen vigorously training for the one day match. India starts the second leg of their tour down under as they begin the series against New Zealand from January 23. Virat Kohli and his men will take on the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in 5 one-day internationals and 3 T20 internationals in 19-day tour that will see the team play 8 matches. The first of the five ODIs will be played in Napier on 23 January.