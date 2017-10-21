India vs New Zealand: Sourav Ganguly Believes Home Team Needs to Be Cautious Against Kiwi Spinners

New Delhi: India will take on New Zealand in six limited-overs matches starting Sunday (October 22). There will be a three-match ODI series followed by as many games of T20s. India on home turf are expected to beat New Zealand easily but former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has a word of caution. He believes that the Kiwi spinners may have a say or two in the contests. The New Zealand spin attack on the tour will be led by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Ganguly was quoted to be saying to Sports Tak, “India are strong favourites to win the upcoming series. They played well against Australia. However, New Zealand have spinners, who can control the game a bit in the middle overs. I don’t know how much, but they will.”

He further said, “Having said that, India A boys gave a dress rehearsal to the New Zealand A team, which had quite a few senior members. I believe that our big boys will make a little more difficult for New Zealand.”

It must be noted that when earlier in September and October, New Zealand A played against India A in India, they could not win even a single match across formats and lost as many as five games. The first ODI meanwhile will be played in Mumbai and will start at 1.30 pm.