India vs New Zealand Semi-final sets new record of viewership

Cricket World Cup is one of the biggest festivals across the world especially in India where fans make it the most-watched sports in the country. The recent stats are well evident of this fan following to this game and tournament. According to the figures released by ICC, The World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand set a new world record of highest ever concurrent views on Hotstar with a peak of 25.3 million. The previous record was at 18.6 million.