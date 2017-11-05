India vs New Zealand Second T20I: MS Dhoni Trolled On Twitter After Team India Lost At Rajkot
The Indian Cricket fans are an erratic bunch, one minute they extol player the next minute they pull him down. Former team Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been at the receiving end for both the reactions for some time now. Whenever India wins a match and MS Dhoni, the world’s best finisher strikes the winning runs he is likened to a god whereas whenever India lose audience and critics come down harshly on him and start asking whether he should retire or is he losing his magic touch, not taking into account that he comes to the crease in the middle order and giving a good start and piling on the runs is more of the responsibility of the batsmen who bat at the first four positions. In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, India lost the second T20I at Rajkot on Saturday by 40 runs. The target for team India was 197 and MS Dhoni made a commendable 49 runs out of 37 balls but it was he who got trolled on Twitter. The twitter users who are not exactly known to be compassionate came up with some really hurtful comments about the former skipper.
New Zealand put up a commanding total with the help of Colin Munro’s hundred and Trent Boult’s opening spell which did the damage for team India. With this win, New Zealand has leveled the three-match series which now stands at 1-1. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro piled on 105 runs for the first wicket. India’s chase did not show much grit and determination as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply. Captain Virat Kohli scored 50 but could not win the match for India. However, the ire of the spectators and audience fell on MS Dhoni and he got brutally trolled. Sample a few tweets below. India vs New Zealand Video Highlight: Hardik Pandya Takes Superb Catch Of Martin Guptill, Twitter Can’t Keep Calm
Taking potshots at his career
Dhoni stretching his career like. pic.twitter.com/NkEdj09nDM
— Sumit Chaurasia (@sumitmhb11) November 4, 2017
Comparing Dhoni to a root canal treatment
Watching Dhoni bat the way he bats these days when the going is tough, is as painful as a root canal treatment.
— Parijat Sourabh (@SourabhPool) November 4, 2017
This is outrageous
What Dhoni did in Todays Match..#indvsnz pic.twitter.com/cl6IR7f9Eg
— Wali (@iamWali10) November 4, 2017
Oh well, the expert is here
Dhoni is finished he should retire
— Pranjal Verma (@Pranjay96) November 4, 2017
Even a good move can be criticized
#Dhoni
Interviewer: How flexible are you?
Me: pic.twitter.com/syZWmjiKKY
— Firoz Khan (@awesomefiroz) November 4, 2017
Insult to injury
Dhoni the 12th player of Newzealand #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YtEKK9E2Zq
— Shubham (@iShubham24) November 4, 2017
A new Yoga pose
Baba Ramdev Invented a new YOGA which is did by Dhoni in today’s Match. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SrkaucDwZO
— આળસુનો પીર (@A_P_4720) November 4, 2017
However, there were quite a few people who stood up for the legend and ensured that they brought some sense to the trolls. Sample a few of their tweets below.
Pure logic
When You’re 67/4 While Chasing A Target Of 197. You Cannot Blame The Finisher For Not Winning The Match
RT If U Support MS Dhoni#INDvsNZt20 pic.twitter.com/pLfIYO6TGQ
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2017
Praising what was a commendable effort
Notout-Aasaan Never Easy To Stump The King Of Stumpings, MS Dhoni. #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/uqU3Fa9byR
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2017
Sums up in one tweet
India Wins The MatchTeam Played Well
India Lose The MatchDhoni Must Retire
Haters Gonna Hate#INDvNZ #INDvsNZT20 #Dhoni #INDvNZT20
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2017
Dhoni still better than the bench strength
Dhoni even at his worst is still better than the Indian bench strength, quite visible today.
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 4, 2017
Team player
hard luck DHONI well played pic.twitter.com/GdKOs3aRsn
— sumanth (@sumanth5514) November 4, 2017
This is hilarious
Ppl are blaming Dhoni that he wasted too many balls in the beginning. This is where Rohit Sharma is smart. He got out without wasting balls.
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 4, 2017
The scorecard
Rohit + Dhavan + Shreyas iyer + Hardik Pandya +Axar = 35(36)
DHONI = 49(37)
But Haters Will Say We Lost Because Of Dhoni #INDvNZ
— JisHnu BaSi (@jishnuBasi7) November 4, 2017
Well, it seems even though MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy a year ago he is still blamed for India’s loss that is probably because Indian fans expect miracles whenever he comes in to bat. However, blaming him for a loss which was not his doing is totally wrong, after all, cricket is a team game and cannot be attributed to one man’s efforts at all. It’s high time that Indian cricket lovers learn to stand by their team irrespective of the fact whether they win or lose.