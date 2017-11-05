India vs New Zealand Second T20I: MS Dhoni Trolled On Twitter After Team India Lost At Rajkot

The Indian batting in the second T20I against New Zealand crumpled in a heap but it was MS Dhoni who faced criticisms even though he put up a commendable performance.

The Indian Cricket fans are an erratic bunch, one minute they extol player the next minute they pull him down. Former team Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been at the receiving end for both the reactions for some time now. Whenever India wins a match and MS Dhoni, the world’s best finisher strikes the winning runs he is likened to a god whereas whenever India lose audience and critics come down harshly on him and start asking whether he should retire or is he losing his magic touch, not taking into account that he comes to the crease in the middle order and giving a good start and piling on the runs is more of the responsibility of the batsmen who bat at the first four positions. In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, India lost the second T20I at Rajkot on Saturday by 40 runs. The target for team India was 197 and MS Dhoni made a commendable 49 runs out of 37 balls but it was he who got trolled on Twitter. The twitter users who are not exactly known to be compassionate came up with some really hurtful comments about the former skipper.

New Zealand put up a commanding total with the help of Colin Munro’s hundred and Trent Boult’s opening spell which did the damage for team India. With this win, New Zealand has leveled the three-match series which now stands at 1-1. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro piled on 105 runs for the first wicket. India’s chase did not show much grit and determination as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply. Captain Virat Kohli scored 50 but could not win the match for India. However, the ire of the spectators and audience fell on MS Dhoni and he got brutally trolled. Sample a few tweets below. India vs New Zealand Video Highlight: Hardik Pandya Takes Superb Catch Of Martin Guptill, Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Taking potshots at his career

Dhoni stretching his career like. pic.twitter.com/NkEdj09nDM — Sumit Chaurasia (@sumitmhb11) November 4, 2017

Comparing Dhoni to a root canal treatment

Watching Dhoni bat the way he bats these days when the going is tough, is as painful as a root canal treatment. — Parijat Sourabh (@SourabhPool) November 4, 2017

This is outrageous

Oh well, the expert is here

Dhoni is finished he should retire — Pranjal Verma (@Pranjay96) November 4, 2017

Even a good move can be criticized

Insult to injury

A new Yoga pose

Baba Ramdev Invented a new YOGA which is did by Dhoni in today’s Match. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/SrkaucDwZO — આળસુનો પીર (@A_P_4720) November 4, 2017

However, there were quite a few people who stood up for the legend and ensured that they brought some sense to the trolls. Sample a few of their tweets below.

Pure logic

When You’re 67/4 While Chasing A Target Of 197. You Cannot Blame The Finisher For Not Winning The Match

RT If U Support MS Dhoni#INDvsNZt20 pic.twitter.com/pLfIYO6TGQ — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2017

Praising what was a commendable effort

Sums up in one tweet

India Wins The Match Team Played Well

India Lose The Match Dhoni Must Retire Haters Gonna Hate #INDvNZ #INDvsNZT20 #Dhoni #INDvNZT20 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2017

Dhoni still better than the bench strength

Dhoni even at his worst is still better than the Indian bench strength, quite visible today. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 4, 2017

Team player

hard luck DHONI well played pic.twitter.com/GdKOs3aRsn — sumanth (@sumanth5514) November 4, 2017

This is hilarious

Ppl are blaming Dhoni that he wasted too many balls in the beginning. This is where Rohit Sharma is smart. He got out without wasting balls. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 4, 2017

The scorecard

Rohit + Dhavan + Shreyas iyer + Hardik Pandya +Axar = 35(36) DHONI = 49(37) But Haters Will Say We Lost Because Of Dhoni #INDvNZ — JisHnu BaSi (@jishnuBasi7) November 4, 2017

Well, it seems even though MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy a year ago he is still blamed for India’s loss that is probably because Indian fans expect miracles whenever he comes in to bat. However, blaming him for a loss which was not his doing is totally wrong, after all, cricket is a team game and cannot be attributed to one man’s efforts at all. It’s high time that Indian cricket lovers learn to stand by their team irrespective of the fact whether they win or lose.