India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor Adds Spice to His ‘Darji’ Banter With Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor’s banter with Virender Sehwag seems to have no end. The duo has been engaging in a humorous conversation over Taylor’s name ever since New Zealand team landed in India.

It all started with Sehwag pointing out how Taylor’s name resembles to tailor which in Hindi translates to “darji”. Even since that the duo have been locked in funny conversations across social networking sites.

Now Taylor has taken it to next level. The Kiwi batsman, who was drafted in the T20I squad following Todd Astle’s injury, after the second T20I took to Instagram and posted a hilarious message, that too in Hindi along with a picture of him sitting in front of a tailor’s shop.

“@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi… Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ,” Taylor captioned the image.





Reacting on Taylor’s funny post, Sehwag took to Twitter and ‘demanded’ an Aadhaar Card for Taylor who seems to have honed his Hindi skills. “Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills,” wrote Sehwag.

Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills. https://t.co/zm3YXJdhk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017





Meanwhile, Taylor who was included in the T20I squad has not featured in any match yet. The right-hander was kept out of the playing XI in first two T20Is.

India and New Zealand now take on each other in the series-decider third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be interesting to see whether, Taylor, who was impressive in the ODI series, gets a game in shorter format or not.