India vs New Zealand ODI Series Has no Relevance, Feels Atul Wassan

India and New Zealand square off against each other in the ODI series beginning from October 22 in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has said that the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand won’t have much relevance and that it would to bring boredom for cricket fans.

India and New Zealand square off against each other in the ODI series beginning from October 22 in Mumbai. Wassan also rated India as favourites.

“I don’t think there is much relevance of the one-day tournament at this point of time. All the one-day tournaments are played close to the World Cup. But, the World Cup is still way off. We recently played a series in Sri Lanka and did really well. When Australia came to India, we really looked forward to them because they are the top team. With New Zealand, we have already beaten them recently and we know that there is quite a difference between the two teams. I don’t think so it is going to add too much value. But, you have to cramp up the international calendar and, therefore, we are playing,” Wassan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further explaining, Wassan said New Zealand won’t be the tougher opponent like Australia.

“Sri Lanka will also come again. This is going to leave a slight boredom in the people who watches cricket on regular basis. There is no charm of the sport unless there is a competitive edge. When we play against Australia, we don’t know who is going to win. However, when we play against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, we already know that India is going to win more often, especially in home conditions,” he said.

Besides ODIs, India are also slated to play two-match T20I series, beginning November 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

(With ANI inputs)