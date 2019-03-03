India vs New Zealand: Men in blue sweat it out in nets ahead of last ODI

The Indian cricket team practiced today ahead of last One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The players were seen vigorously training for the one day match. After a string of exceptional performances in the first three ODIs, India slumped to an embarrassing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the fourth ODI in Hamilton on Thursday. Both teams are eager to prove their point in the last game. The fifth and last ODI will be played in the capital city Wellington at Westpac Stadium on February 3. India will further take on Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in three T-20 internationals in 19-day tour. Virat Kohli is rested for the remainder of the tour and therefore Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for the T-20 series.