India vs New Zealand: Learnt a lot from both the series, all rounder Vijay Shankar

After India's defeat in the final match of T20 series against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, all rounder Vijay Shankar said that he learnt a lot from both the One Day International (ODI) and the T20 series . While addressing a press conference, the all rounder said that it was a learning experience to bat at number 3 in the final ODI as well. In the final encounter, India fell short by four runs while chasing down 212 runs.