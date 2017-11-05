India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah Comes to Mohammed Siraj’s Rescue, Giving Some Encouragement

Mohammed Siraj got a bit of a pasting from the New Zealand batsmen, giving away 53 runs in his four overs, picking only one wicket in the bargain

New Delhi: Following the hype around his international debut on Saturday, young seamer Mohammed Siraj got a bit of a pasting from the New Zealand batsmen, giving away 53 runs in his four overs, picking only one wicket in the bargain. It did not help India’s cause as New Zealand posted 196 for the loss of two wickets and won the match by 40 runs to square the three-match series at 1-1.

But Siraj’s teammate Bumrah has come to his rescue and was quoted to be saying by PTI, “It’s okay, it was his first game. On a difficult wicket it’s always difficult (to bowl). He’s coming into the new team, so it takes time for a bowler to adjust. He’ll learn. As a bowler when you get hit, you learn a lot. So I think after this experience he’ll be a better bowler when he comes into the next match.”

He also went on to add, “I was just saying that as a bowler when you get hit, you learn. It’s difficult because as a bowler, on this wicket, it was challenging and for a new guy to come in against such opposition it’s difficult.”

He further added, “I was just trying to give him confidence, that it’s ok, every bowler goes for runs, you get hit. But this is how you’ll learn and you’ll come back, so I’m sure that whenever he plays more, he’ll be better than before. I think he’ll be better in the next match.”