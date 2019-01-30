India vs New Zealand: Indian team practices ahead of fourth ODI

The Indian cricket team practiced ahead of their fourth One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday. The players were seen vigorously training for the one day match. After clinching the series, India looks to test their bench strength in the 4th ODI. The fourth ODI will be played in Hamilton on January 31. India will further take on Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in three T-20 internationals in 19-day tour. The Indian team wouldn't have expected to wrap up the five-match ODI series in the first three matches. However, they will be happy to use this position to try their bench strength ahead of the ICC World Cup. Virat Kohli is rested for the remainder of the tour and therefore Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for the last two ODIs and the T-20 series.