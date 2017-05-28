NZ 86/3 in 14 overs | India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match live score: Ronchi hits half-century

Hello and welcome to India.com’s coverage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between India and New Zealand. We are couple of days away from Champions Trophy, and teams have started preparing for the tournament. Ahead of the tournament proper, defending champions India will play two warm-up matches. The first of which will be played today against Kiwis. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score updates of IND vs NZ. Also Catch- India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match LIVE streaming

For successful title defence India will have to dish out strong performances. Indian players after participating in the Indian Premier League 2017 will have a chance to gel together ahead of the Champions Trophy and these warm-up matches will serve that purpose.

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma are set to miss today’s practice for different reasons. While Yuvraj is suffering from viral fever, Rohit is yet to join the Indian team in England. The opener had to attend a family function and thus will miss this tie. He will be arriving in England later tonight.

Meanwhile, the focus will be on Indian bowling. Ravi Ashwin, who missed the IPL, is back in action. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were impressive in the IPL and will be looking to carry forward their good form. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami are the other two fast bowlers who will be eyeing to utilise this practice match. With Rohit unavailable, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan. Also Catch- IND vs NZ Warm-up match LIVE Score & ball by ball commentary

On the other hand, New Zealand will be looking set things in order as well. Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult and Tim South are back in the fold after missing the tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh.

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.

New Zealand (From): Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Luke Ronchi(w), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult.