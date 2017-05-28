India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match LIVE streaming: Get telecast and online stream details of IND vs NZ practice match

Defending champions India begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 preparations with a warm-up match against New Zealand. The two sides face each other at The Oval in London. Despite being a practice match, the official broadcaster of Champions Trophy, Star Sports, will telecast the match live. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. The online streaming of IND vs NZ practice match will be available on hotstar.com. The match starts from 3:00 PM IST onwards. Also Catch- IND vs NZ Warm-up match LIVE Score

Indian cricket team players will look to gel back as they take part in two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The players were recently involved in a two-month long Indian Premier League. The warm-up matches gives them a perfect opportunity to adapt to English conditions as well as to the 50-over format.

India’s middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh will miss the first warm-up against Kiwis as he is suffering from viral fever. As a precaution he has been rested for this tie. Another name who will miss out today is Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener did not arrive with the team in England and was allowed to attend a family function.

In Rohit’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane is set to open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan. The focus will be on spinner Ravi Ashwin as he returns to action after missing the IPL. The off-spinner will be key to India’s success, and practice matches will help him find his groove. After an impressive performance in IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will head the Indian attack. Also Read- Champions Trophy 2017: Junaid Khan takes a dig at Virat Kohli ahead of Indo-Pak tie

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a defeat against Bangladesh, in one of the tri-series matches held ahead of the Champions Trophy in Ireland. The Kiwis will be looking to bounce back from that defeat as they Wellcome back regular captain Kane Williamson.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Luke Ronchi(w), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult.

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.