India vs New Zealand: Fans hope of clean sweep at Hamilton after clinching ODI series

After the Indian cricket team wrapped up the five-match ODI series against the kiwis in the first three matches India looks to test their bench strength in the 4th ODI which will be played today in Hamilton. India will further take on Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in three T-20 internationals in 19-day tour. Fans reached at Hamilton's Seddon Park to witness the fourth ODI match. One of the cricket fans said, "We wish to clean sweep the ODI series by 5-0 and that is why I am here to witness the same." The other fan said, "We are very much excited and will definitely going to miss Virat Kohli but I think without him also we can do clean sweep."