India vs New Zealand: Conceding runs in middle overs became crucial, says Krunal Pandya

In the backdrop of India's record defeat against New Zealand in the opening T-20I, while addressing the post-match press conference in Wellington today, Indian Cricket Team all rounder Krunal Pandya said, "We have got everything that a team should have, be it batting, bowling and depth options. It was one of the bad days. We would look to improve", he added. The teams will clash for the second T20I of the three-match series on February 8 at the Eden Park.