India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Preview: Kiwis Hold Slight Edge as Greenfield International Stadium Makes Debut

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is all set to become India’s 50th international cricket venue.

New Delhi: With series levelled at 1-1, India and New Zealand look to clinch the series as they meet each other in the third and final T20 International (T20I) match at the newest Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The stadium is all set to become India’s 50th international cricket venue.

However, chances are rain might play spoilsport in the series decider. If the rain stays away a tight contest is on cards. Interestingly, it is the visiting side who holds the edge going into the match.

New Zealand’s T20I record stands at 6-1 and add to it the victory in the last T20I, the Kane Williamson-led side holds edge as they look to continue the winning momentum.

India won the first T20I at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi by 53 runs. However, New Zealand bounced back in style and defeated India by 40 runs to stay alive in the series.

The focus will be on India’s batting, particularly MS Dhoni’s batting order. The former captain struggled to get going in the second T20I, which resulted in asking rate shooting up. However, Dhoni, who batted at number six, towards the end played some big hits but it was all in vain. Chances are Dhoni will bat at number five.

It will be interesting to see whether India retain Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order or KL Rahul gets a game. Similarly, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s place after an unimpressive debut looks in danger as well.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to retain the winning combination as they aim to win the series.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).