India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Hosts Win by Six Runs to Bag Another Series Win

New Delhi: India beat New Zealand by six runs in the third and final T20 international in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Set a target of 68 for a win, New Zealand were restricted to 61 for six in their allotted eight overs. The game was reduced to eight overs a side due to rain. With the win, India took the three-match series 2-1.

For New Zealand, the men who got into double figures were Colin de Grandhomme – 17 not out off 10 balls and Glenn Phillips – 11 off nine balls. For India, the wicket-takers were Jasprit Bumrah – two for nine in two overs, Kuldeep Yadav – one for 10 in one over and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – one for 18 in two overs.

Earlier, put into bat, India posted 67 for five in their allotted eight overs. For India, three men got into double figures. Manish Pandey top scored, making 17 off 11 balls, coming in at three down.

Batting at one down, Virat Kohli made 13 off six balls. He had a great start to his innings, getting 10 runs off the first two balls but could not stay at the crease for too long. Hardik Pandya meanwhile made 14 not out off 10 balls.

For New Zealand, the pick of the bowlers was Tim Southee who had figures of two for 13 in his two overs. Ish Sodhi on the other hand had figures of two for 23 in his two overs. Trent Boult meanwhile finished with one for 13 in two overs.

Earlier, while India won the first T20 match of the series by 53 runs in Delhi, New Zealand roared back by scooping a victory in the second game by 40 runs in Rajkot. In the rankings, while New Zealand are placed at number one, India are at number five.