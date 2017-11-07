India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Get IND vs NZ Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: With series tied at one each, India takes on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This will be the first international match at the venue. The IND vs NZ T20i is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST. However, chances are rain might play spoilsport. The live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while free live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live score and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

If weather allows, both India and New Zealand will be eyeing to clinch the series which is currently levelled at one apiece. New Zealand will be high on confidence following their 40-run victory in Rajkot.

Colin Munro smashed a match-winning century as New Zealand posted a huge target of 197 for India. In response, India were restricted to 156 and thus Kiwis levelled the series.

The Greenfield International Stadium will be India’s 50th international venue and bating friendly track is expected. However, the pitch has been under cover for a long time and if the weather stays clear it will be interesting to see how it behaves.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Tim Southee.