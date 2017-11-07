India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: A Look at Some Stats Ahead of The Final T20I

In the final T20I, both India and New Zealand will have their eyes set on the series win.

New Delhi: India and New Zealand face-off in the third and final T20 International (T20I) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The series is currently levelled at one each and thus the tonight’s fixture becomes a series decider.

India won the opening T20I in Delhi by 53 runs, but then Kiwis bounced back to stay alive in the series as they defeated the home side by 40 runs. It was Colin Munro’s century that helped New Zealand post a huge total of 196. India eventually were restricted at 156/7.

Now in the final T20I, both teams will have their eyes set on the series win. As India and New Zealand go head to head we take a look at some stats:

# New Zealand have won six out of seven matches against India. India’s only win over New Zealand in T20Is came in the series opener in Delhi.

# Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will become India’s 50th international venue.

# Martin Guptill is 35 runs away from becoming the third highest run-scorer in T20I history. If Guptill manages to score required runs, he will overtake Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) on the third spot.

# Rohit Sharma needs 23 runs to become the 2nd Indian to reach 1,500 T20I runs. Virat Kohli is the first India to reach the milestone.

# MS Dhoni needs 27 runs to surpass Suresh Raina (1,307) as the third highest run-scorer in T20Is for India. Kohli and Rohit occupy first and second place respectively.

# Tim Southee is four wickets away from reaching 50 wickets in T20Is. Nathan McCullum (58) is the only New Zealand bowler to have picked 50 or more wickets.

# Yuzvendra Chahal (14) needs three more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker this year in T20Is. Rashid Khan and Kesrick Williams lead the list with 17 wickets each.