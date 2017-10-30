India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit take 'men in blue' to 337 runs at Kanpur

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit take 'men in blue' to 337 runs at Kanpur

Riding on Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and explosive batsman Rohit Sharma's fabulous partnership, team India comfortably set a target of 338 runs for New Zealand in the third match and final ODI to clinch the series at the Green Park.

Kane Williamson-led team New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first against team India at Kanpur.

Kohli and Rohit have become the first ever pair to add four 200-plus partnerships in ODIs.

Read More