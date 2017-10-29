India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma Scores 35th ODI Fifty

New Delhi: It is time for third and final One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand. The two teams square off at the Green Park in Kanpur. The series is currently levelled at one each after India won the second ODI in Pune by six wickets. Stay tuned as we provide you the live score updates. If you wish to watch the match online, then click here for live streaming.

India will heavily rely on skipper Virat Kohli to lead the side from the front in the batting department along side opener Shikhar Dhawan, middle-order batsmen Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Panya who have looked in good nick throughout the series.

Batsmen Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav will only add further depth to the Indian batting.

In the bowling department, Kohli will fancy including wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, who belongs from the host venue to impose a threat on the opposition. Yadav was replaced by Axar Patel in the previous match.

However, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the bowling attack. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Patel and Yadav alongside all-rounder Pandya will look to apply breaks on the Kiwis batting in the middle overs.

New Zealand who started the series on a positive note will look to bounce back and clinch the series under the likes of experienced batsmen Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Middle-order batsman Tom Latham who has proved his mettle in the series will be one of the key in the visitors batting.

In bowling, the Blackcaps will hope experienced pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult to provide their side with early breakthroughs. Spinner Mitchell Santner will be the key to halt the flow of runs for India in the middle overs.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Adam Milne, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, George Worker, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce.

(With IANS inputs)