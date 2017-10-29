India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Get IND vs NZ Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: India takes on New Zealand in the Third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The three-match series is currently levelled at one each as both teams look to clinch it. The live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while free live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live score and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

Virat Kohli-led India will be hoping for yet another series win as they face Kiwis in the crucial third ODI. New Zealand won the opening ODI in Mumbai before being handed a six-wicket defeat in Pune. With the series levelled at one each both the sides are in contention.

If New Zealand manages to win this ODI, it will be there first bilateral series win in India. Last year in the five-match ODI series, New Zealand faced a similar situation when they met India in a series decider final ODI. However, the visitors faced the defeat and thus lost the series 2-3.

India after the Champions Trophy have defeated Windies, Sri Lanka and Australia in back to back ODI series. And will be looking to seal yet another series win. However, New Zealand showed in the first ODI that things won’t be that easy for the home side.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Tom Bruce, Ish Sodhi.