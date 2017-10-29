India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: A Look at Some Stats Ahead of the Final ODI

New Delhi: The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and New Zealand is levelled at one each as both the teams meet in a third and final game at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. New Zealand took the early lead in the series, but then India bounced back to draw level.

New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India and would consider this as their best chance. However, India in the last match once again showed they are no pushovers at home and will be looking to clinch yet another series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Teams Face-Off in Series Decider More

So as teams meet for a virtual final, we take a look at some stats ahead of this crucial game.

# 1381 is the most runs scored by Indian captain Virat Kohli in a year (2011) in ODIs. He needs 35 more runs to better it.

# Kohli also needs 83 more runs to reach 9,000 ODI runs. He will become the 5th Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Mohammad Azharuddin to reach the milestone.

# Jasprit Bumrah is one wicket away from becoming the second fastest Indian bowler to take 50 ODI wickets after Ajit Agarkar (23 matches).

# Rohit Sharma’s 150 against South Africa in 2015-16 is the highest individual score at Green Park.

# Trent Boult needs six more wickets to take his tally to 100 ODI wickets. In doing so, he will become the 16th Kiwi bowler to reach the landmark.

# Spinner Mitchell Santner is four wickets away from 50 ODI wickets. He has played 41 ODIs so far.

# India spinner Axar needs five more wickets to reach 50 ODI wickets. He has played 37 ODIs so far.

# Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson need 3 and 4 more catches respectively to reach 50 ODI catches.