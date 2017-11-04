India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scoreboard

Rajkot, Nov 4 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 45

Colin Munro not out 109

Kane Williamson c Rohit b Siraj 12

Tom Bruce not out 18

Extras: 12

Total: (in 20 overs) 196/2

Fall of Wickets: 105-1 (Martin Guptill, 11.1 overs), 140-2 (Kane Williamson, 14.2)India:

Rohit Sharma c Glenn Phillips b Boult 56

Shikhar Dhawan b Boult 14

Shreyas Iyer c&b Munro 23

Virat Kohli c Glenn Phillips b Santner 65

Hardik Pandya b Ish Sodhi 1

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Santner b Boult 49

Axar Patel c Williamson b Boult 5

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 2

Jasprit Bumrah not out 1

Extras: 4

Fall of Wickets: 6-1 (Shikhar Dhawan, 1.2 overs), 11-2 (Rohit Sharma, 1.6), 65-3 (Shreyas Iyer, 8.4), 67-4 (Hardik Pandya, 9.1), 123-5 (Virat Kohli, 16.3), 130-6 (Axar Patel, 17.3), 154-7 (Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 19.3)

