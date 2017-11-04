India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scoreboard

Rajkot, Nov 4 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
New Zealand:
Martin Guptill c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 45
Colin Munro not out 109
Kane Williamson c Rohit b Siraj 12
Tom Bruce not out 18
Extras: 12
Total: (in 20 overs) 196/2
Fall of Wickets: 105-1 (Martin Guptill, 11.1 overs), 140-2 (Kane Williamson, 14.2)India:
Rohit Sharma c Glenn Phillips b Boult 56
Shikhar Dhawan b Boult 14
Shreyas Iyer c&b Munro 23
Virat Kohli c Glenn Phillips b Santner 65
Hardik Pandya b Ish Sodhi 1
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Santner b Boult 49
Axar Patel c Williamson b Boult 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 2
Jasprit Bumrah not out 1
Extras: 4
Fall of Wickets: 6-1 (Shikhar Dhawan, 1.2 overs), 11-2 (Rohit Sharma, 1.6), 65-3 (Shreyas Iyer, 8.4), 67-4 (Hardik Pandya, 9.1), 123-5 (Virat Kohli, 16.3), 130-6 (Axar Patel, 17.3), 154-7 (Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 19.3)
