India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Axar Patel Looks Ahead to Rajkot Game

Ahead of the second T20 match, Axar spoke to the media in which he talked about performance being the sole criteria of moving forward.

New Delhi: India take on New Zealand in the second T20 international of the three-match series on Saturday. 1-0 up in the series, hosts India will look to have another series in the bag when the two teams square up in Rajkot. One of the men in focus during the game will be local boy Axar Patel who also featured in the first match of the series.

Ahead of the second T20 match, Axar spoke to the media in which he talked about performance being the sole criteria of moving forward. He was quoted by ANI to be saying, “I have been playing for the team since the second ODI against New Zealand and have been doing well. If you perform, then definitely the captain backs you.”

On the venue of the match, he said, “It is my home ground so I have an idea about the pitch. I have been bowling in the IPLs so I know how the pitch behaves, so I’ll bowl accordingly. I can also guide my teammates about the wicket.”

He concluded by saying, “I do not think of establishing my place in the Indian team, I just think about playing well in the given match so that it could automatically earn me a spot in the next match.”