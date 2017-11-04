India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Get IND vs NZ Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: After impressive 53-run victory in the first T20 International, India will be aiming to clinch yet another series at home as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I. The two teams meet each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (November 04). The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST. The live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while free live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live score and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

The victory in the opening T20I was India’s first ever win over Kiwis in the game’s shortest format. The Virat Kohli-led side will now be eyeing to continue their dominance. However, New Zealand have the ability to bounce back and they will take the cue from the fact that their head-to-head record against India still reads impressive at 5-1.

In Delhi, which was Ashish Nehra’s farewell match, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma posted a record opening stand of 158 runs. The India camp will be expecting similar sort of performance from the openers yet again.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be fighting to stay alive in the series. The Blackcaps might include Ross Taylor, who was added to the T20I squad following Todd Astle’s injury, to the playing XI to boost their batting. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who has had a poor outing with both bat and ball, is set to be dropped. Thus, we expect Kiwis to make a couple of changes to their playing XI.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.