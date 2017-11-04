India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of The Rajkot T20I

Check out the stats and numbers ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

New Delhi: India, who registered an outstanding 53-run victory in the first T20 International, will be eyeing successive win in order to clinch yet another series at home as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (November 04).

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Preview: Hosts Look to Seal Series More

The victory in the opening T20I was India’s first ever win over Kiwis in the game’s shortest format. The Virat Kohli-led side will now be aiming to continue their dominance. However, New Zealand have the ability to bounce back and they will take the cue from the fact that their head-to-head record against India still reads impressively at 5-1.

Ahead of the second T20I, we take a look at some important numbers and statistics:

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot has hosted only 1 T20 International match till date. It was a high-scoring match played between India and Australia, which hosts won while chasing. Also, the average 1st innings total in last 5 IPL matches at this venue is 172, which shows that the track at Rajkot is Favourable for batting.

Domination of Fast Bowlers: In last 10 IPL innings at Rajkot, pacers have bagged 31 wickets in comparison to spinners’ 21 scalps.

Runs Galore: The aggregate total in 4 out of the 6 T20Is between India and New Zealand has been over 300.

Powerplay Kings: India have smashed a six in the powerplay in 4 out of the last 5 T20Is, while New Zealand have only managed to do it thrice.

Records to watch out for:

Virat Kohli needs 12 runs to become the 2nd-highest scorer in T20I history. Indian skipper will go past Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889). Brendon McCullum (2,140) is still ahead with pretty good margin.

Rohit Sharma needs 28 runs to become the 2nd Indian to reach 1,500 T20I runs. Kohli was obviously the first.

MS Dhoni (1,232 runs) needs 76 runs to go past Suresh Raina (1,307) and secure 3rd spot among Indians in T20I in terms of runs. Kohli and Rohit are the top two.

Yuzvendra Chahal (14) needs 4 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker this year. Rashid Khan and Kesrick Williams (17 each) head the list.

Tim Southee needs 4 wickets to reach the 50-wicket mark. He will become the 2nd New Zealander to do so, after Nathan McCullum (58 wickets).

Ish Sodhi (5) needs 2 wickets to surpass Daniel Vettori (6), who has most wickets in India-New Zealand encounters. Mitchell Santner has 4 wickets.

Ross Taylor (42 catches) needs 3 catches to have most catches as a specialist fielder. Only AB de Villiers (44) has more.