India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Dhawan-Karthik guide hosts to victory, level series 1-1

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Dhawan-Karthik guides hosts to victory, level series 1-1

Team India on 25th October defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third one-day international (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After winning toss, Kiwis elected to bat first and have target of 231 runs for team India.

But riding on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, the host managed to seal victory and levelled the three-match ODI series.

As Karthik was promoted to number 4 spot therefore his inning played a crucial role in India's victory.

Dhawan scored 68 runs in 84 balls. Captain Virat Kohli (29) and Hardik Pandya (30) were other top scorers from the Indian side.

New Zealand bowlers Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, and Colin de Grandhomme claimed one wicket each.

Read More