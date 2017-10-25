India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Pune: Virat Kohli Credits Batsmen for Win

New Delhi: As expected, Virat Kohli was a content man after India won the second ODI in Pune by six wickets on Wednesday. New Zealand were lukewarm after they won the toss and elected to bat, scoring only 230 for nine in 50 overs. In response, India got to the target in 46 overs. Kohli was all-praise for Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik who made crucial half-centuries in the game.

Kohli was quoted to be saying by PTI, “Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well. Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways.”

He further said, “Dhawan has been playing really well. He’s striking the ball really well. He’s pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team. I look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back before this game, and we have bounced back here today.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson meanwhile said, “It was one of those surfaces that if you could get a score on the board, and then squeeze, then you can make life difficult, but 230 wasn’t enough. We weren’t good enough at the top.”