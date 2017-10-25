New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India’com’s live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Pune. Just ahead of the match Pandurang Salgaonkar, the pitch curator, was caught in a sting operation that has stirred a controversy. There are some reports that today’s match is likely to be called off. However, we will continue to update you as developments happen. Meanwhile, we focus on the must-win match for India. After trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series, India will look to bounce back when the hosts take on a confident New Zealand. Despite a brilliant knock from the India skipper Virat Kohli (121), New Zealand’s Tom Latham and Ross Taylor joined hands to hand their team a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

The duo contributed a 200-run stand for the fourth wicket as the visitors overtook India’s total of 280/8 with six balls to spare.

Apart for Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (37) no other batsman rose to the occasion. Many experienced players got a start but could not convert it into a big score.

Kohli also rued that the hosts fell 30 to 40 runs short and, in the coming match the hosts would like to improve in that department.

In the bowling department, apart from medium-pacer Hardik Pandya (1/46), no other player made the mark as they only managed to take four wickets. The spinners, who had done well against the Australians, also failed drastically.

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun said to level the series is a challenge and the team is ready for it.

“We look at it as a big challenge right now. New Zealand competed exceptionally well, they had a fantastic partnership (in Mumbai) and they went on to win that game,” Bharat said.

“It is a bigger challenge for us to come back, we know we have our plans in place and it is a good testing ground for the team (on) how you come back from behind and do well in the series, he added.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has ticked most of the boxes in the first match. Their top-order batsmen clicked and the bowlers also did a good job. Experienced pacer Trent Boult (4/35) made his mark and the other bowlers supported him at the other end.

The visitors will now be aiming for a win again as it will give New Zealand their first bilateral series win in India, having lost all five preceding series while India will look to equalise.

(With IANS inputs)