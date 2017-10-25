India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Danger? Curator Caught in Sting Operation Agrees to Tamper With Pitch Ahead of the Match

In the sting operation pitch curator, Pandurang Salgaonkar, was caught on camera assuring the ‘disguised bookies’ of a particular pitch type.

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial second One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, the pitch curator Pandurang Salgaonkar was caught in a sting operation giving away an inside information to reporters disguised as bookies.

In the sting operation done by India Today, Salgaonkar was caught on camera assuring the ‘disguised bookies’ of a ‘favourable’ pitch.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2017: 7 Stats You Need to Check Ahead of Pune ODI More

As per the rules laid by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) no one apart from the officials is given access to the pitch ahead of the match. However, in the sting operation, one of the reporters is seen walking on the pitch with Salgaonkar acting mute.

Salgaonkar also gave away a handy information to the bookies that the pitch will be a high scoring one. On being requested to have some bounce on the wicket, the curator assured ‘it will be done’.

Meanwhile, MCA president Abhay Apte responding after the sting operation said that the matter will be investigated.

“We will look into the matter. Rest assured, if anyone found guilty, strict action will be taken,” Apte was quoted as saying by India Today.

After the sting operation broke out, there were some reports that the India vs. New Zealand match in Pune will be called off. The news gathering agency, ANI, while quoting a BCCI source reported that Salgaonkar will be suspended and referee will take call on whether the second ODI between India and New Zealand will be called off or not.