India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2017: 7 Stats You Need to Check Ahead of Pune ODI

If New Zealand manages to beat India in the second ODI, it will be their first bilateral series win in India.

New Delhi: Trailing 0-1 in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, team India is under pressure as they take on New Zealand in the second game at Maharastra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Kiwis registered an impressive six-wicket win in the opening match in Mumbai after chasing 281, thanks to Tom Latham and Ross Taylor’s 200-run stand for the third wicket. The visitors are now on the brink of sealing the series win. However, the Virat Kohli-led side will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Preview: Hosts under pressure to make comeback in Pune More

Ahead of the second ODI between the two sides here we take a look at some of the interesting stats:

# If New Zealand manages to beat India in the second ODI, it will be their first bilateral series win in India. The Blackcaps have lost all five previous series. Interestingly it will be India’s first bilateral series defeat after six consecutive wins.

# Latham’s last four ODI innings read 54, 104, 84 and 103* while Taylor’s last five outings read 60*, 46, 39, 63 and 95. # If Jasprit Bumrah takes three wickets in today’s match he will become the second quickest Indian fast bowler to take 50 ODI wickets. Ajit Agarkar, who achieved the milestone in 23 ODIs, leads the chart.

# At MCA Stadium in Pune India played two ODIs, having won one and lost as many. Meanwhile, New Zealand have never played at the venue.

Sachin Tendulkar Speaks About Virat Kohli in Glowing Terms Once Again More

# The highest team total at the stadium is 356/7 by India against England. Earlier this year in January, while chasing 351, India achieved the feat. In this match, Kohli and Jadhav scored centuries each.

# Kohli’s 122 during the aforementioned match against England is the highest individual score at the venue.

# In 2013, Australia’s James Faulkner picked 3/47 against India which are the best bowling figures on this ground.

# Indian team is one win away from notching the 50th ODI victory against New Zealand. Only Australia (90) and Pakistan (53) have 50 or more wins against the Kiwis.