India vs New Zealand: 1st T20I scoreboard

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and New Zealand played at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Wednesday.

India

Rohit Sharma c Latham b Boult 80

Shikhar Dhawan c Latham b Ish Sodhi 80

Hardik Pandya c Latham b Ish Sodhi 0

Virat Kohli not out 26

MS Dhoni not out 7

Extras 9

Total (in 20 overs) 202 for 3

Fall of Wickets: 158-1 (Shikhar Dhawan, 16.2), 158-2 (Hardik Pandya, 16.4), 185-3 (Rohit Sharma, 18.6)

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 4-0-30-0, Trent Boult 4-0-49-1, Tim Southee 4-0-44-0, Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-34-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-25-2, Colin Munro 1-0-14-0.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 4

Colin Munro b Bhuvneshwar 7

Kane Williamson c Dhoni b Hardik Pandya 28

Tom Latham st Dhoni b Chahal 39

Tom Bruce c Rohit b Axar 10

Henry Nicholls run out (Kohli) 6

Mitchell Santner not out 27

Tim Southee c Dhoni b Bumrah 8

Ish Sodhi not out 11

Extras 9

Total (in 20 overs) 149 for 8

Fall of Wickets: 6-1 (Martin Guptill, 1.3), 18-2 (Colin Munro, 3.4), 54-3 (Kane Williamson, 9.1), 83-4 (Tom Bruce, 12.4), 84-5 (Colin de Grandhomme, 12.6), 94-6 (Henry Nicholls, 14.4), 99-7 (Tom Latham, 15.3), 111-8 (Tim Southee, 16.4)

Bowling: Ashish Nehra 4-0-29-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-23-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-37-1, Axar Patel 4-0-20-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-11-1.

--IANS

tri/ajb/vd