India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: See in Pictures Ashish Nehra’s Farewell Game Which Hosts Won by 53 Runs in Delhi

New Delhi: As India and New Zealand took on each other in the first of the three T20 international matches on Wednesday, there was a lot to look forward to. It was Ashish Nehra’s last match. It also happened to be Shreyas Iyer’s first match. And before the result of the game, India were still chasing their first-ever T20 win against New Zealand.

India went on the win the match by 53 runs. While Iyer did not get a chance to bat, Nehra did not pick any wickets. But Nehra bowled tidily enough to have figures of none for 29 in his four overs.

Retiring veteran Ashish Nehra gets interviewed by Virender Sehwag More

Retiring veteran Ashish Nehra gets interviewed by Virender Sehwag

Debutante Shryeas Iyer gets his India cap More

Debutante Shryeas Iyer gets his India cap

Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot, he hit 80 off 52 balls More

Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot, he hit 80 off 52 balls

Young gun Hardik Pandya in his delivery stride More

Young gun Hardik Pandya in his delivery stride

Rohit Sharma, who scored 80 off 55 balls, tees off More

Rohit Sharma, who scored 80 off 55 balls, tees off

A candid shot of Ashish Nehra More

A candid shot of Ashish Nehra

The next match between the two teams will be played in Rajkot on Saturday. India had earlier won the ODI series 2-1. While we may not have the emotion of the first game going ahead in the series, a couple of wins will give India crucial points on the ICC rankings table. (Pictures courtesy: BCCI)