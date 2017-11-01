India vs New Zealand , 1st T20I: Hosts Win by 53 Runs in Delhi, Ashish Nehra Retires

Set a target of 203 for a win, New Zealand were restricted to 149 for eight in 20 overs.

New Delhi: In what was the last international match for veteran Indian seamer Ashish Nehra, hosts India beat New Zealand by 53 runs in the first T20 match of the series in Delhi on Wednesday. Set a target of 203 for a win, New Zealand were restricted to 149 for eight in 20 overs. Top scoring for the visitors was Tom Latham who made 39 off 36 balls. For India, the pick of the bowlers was Axar Patel who had figures of two for 20 in his four overs. Delhi boy Nehra meanwhile finished with none for 29 in his quota of four overs.

Earlier, losing the toss and put into bat, India scored 202 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Top scoring for India were Shikhar Dhawan (80 of 52 balls) and Rohit Sharma (80 off 55 balls) who got together to put up India’s best-ever opening stand in the shortest format.

The two stitched a partnership of 158 before Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion on the second ball of the 17th over.

Also playing his part in the innings for India was captain and local boy Virat Kohli who made 26 not out of a mere 11 balls. Shreyas Iyer, who made made his debut, did not get a chance to bat in the game. Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. He bagged two for 25 in his quota of four overs.

There are two more games left in the T20I series. The next match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.