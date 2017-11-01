India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Stitch Together Record First-wicket Stand

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (80 off 52) balls and Rohit Sharma (80 off 55 deliveries) were at their magnificent best to stitch together India’s highest opening T20 partnership ever in the ongoing match against New Zealand in Delhi on Wednesday. The two put together 158 before Dhawan was sent back by Ish Sodhi on the […]

The explosive and monstrous partnership made sure that India scored 202 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs after being put into bat.





India are still searching for their first T20 win against New Zealand, having not won a single game in five attempts. India had earlier won the ODI series 2-1 and now look set to start the T20 series on a high unless New Zealand take them by complete surprise. The pitch in Delhi is great for batting and the Indian bowlers will have to battle against the dewy conditions which may just help the New Zealand cause.