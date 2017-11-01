India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Delhi Metro to Run Extra Time in View of The Clash at Feroz Shah Kotla

The extension will be for about 30 to 45 minutes from the usual ending time.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the capital, announced it will extend the time of its last train at select stations to accommodate the late-night crowd on Wednesday in the sight of the T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand.

The nearest stations from the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, where the match will be played, are ITO, Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House and Chandni Chowk.

“It is expected that spectators may use the Metro for commuting to their destination after the match is over around 11 p.m.,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement.

The extension will be for about 30 to 45 minutes from the usual ending time.

Meanwhile, continuing their battle with New Zealand, hosts India will play the first of the three T20 matches in New Delhi on Wednesday. The day and night game will begin at 7 pm IST. It is a match where India will look for their first-ever T20 win against New Zealand since they have lost all their previous five matches against the visitors in the shortest format of the game.

The last time these two sides met in a T20I match was during the World T20 2016 in India. New Zealand successfully defeated a paltry score of 126 by bundling out India for 79. Mitchell Santner took 4/11 during the match.

Also, all the eyes will be on Delhi boy Ashish Nehra who will be playing his last international match. Wednesday’s match will mark the end to his 18-year international career that started with a Test match against Sri Lanka in February 1999 in Colombo. (With IANS inputs)