India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Kapil Dev Wishes Ashish Nehra All The Best Ahead of His Farewell Match

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra, who announced his retirement last month, is set to feature for India one last time. The left-arm pacer will play his final international match today against New Zealand at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Ahead of Nehra’s farewell match, former India skipper Kapil Dev on Wednesday (November 01) wished him all the very best. "For every sportsperson, the debut and farewell games are very special. After years of serving Indian cricket, Nehra deserves the farewell in front of his home crowd," the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper was quoted as saying by IANS. Terming Nehra as a great ambassador of the game, Kapil said: "You served the country very well." "Farewell Ashish Nehra" read a message above the sight screen amongst a plethora of sponsor names at the Ferozshah Kotla. Wednesday's match will mark the end to an 18-year international career that started with a Test match against Sri Lanka in February 1999 in Colombo. Nehra was only a year older than how long his international career has gone on, and his domestic career has been even longer than that. His career has been blighted by injuries but he has been with India on quite a few important junctures. He was an integral part of the side that went to the final of the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly. Nehra's most iconic moment on the field for India came during the 2003 World Cup against England when his 6/23 helped India to a comprehensive win. He later went on to win the trophy in 2011 and led India's pace department when they reached the semi-final of the World T20 in 2016. Injuries forced him to bid adieu to Test cricket, where he took 44 wickets from 17 Tests. His limited overs career was far more impressive with 157 wickets from 120 ODI matches, besides the 34 scalps from 26 T20 Internationals.

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra, who announced his retirement last month, is set to feature for India one last time. The left-arm pacer will play his final international match today against New Zealand at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Ahead of Nehra’s farewell match, former India skipper Kapil Dev on Wednesday (November 01) wished him all the very best.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of The Delhi T20I More

“For every sportsperson, the debut and farewell games are very special. After years of serving Indian cricket, Nehra deserves the farewell in front of his home crowd,” the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper was quoted as saying by IANS.

Terming Nehra as a great ambassador of the game, Kapil said: “You served the country very well.”

“Farewell Ashish Nehra” read a message above the sight screen amongst a plethora of sponsor names at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Wednesday’s match will mark the end to an 18-year international career that started with a Test match against Sri Lanka in February 1999 in Colombo.

Nehra was only a year older than how long his international career has gone on, and his domestic career has been even longer than that.

His career has been blighted by injuries but he has been with India on quite a few important junctures.

He was an integral part of the side that went to the final of the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly.

Nehra’s most iconic moment on the field for India came during the 2003 World Cup against England when his 6/23 helped India to a comprehensive win.

He later went on to win the trophy in 2011 and led India’s pace department when they reached the semi-final of the World T20 in 2016.

Injuries forced him to bid adieu to Test cricket, where he took 44 wickets from 17 Tests.

His limited overs career was far more impressive with 157 wickets from 120 ODI matches, besides the 34 scalps from 26 T20 Internationals.

(With IANS inputs)